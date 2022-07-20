The Canberra Times

University of Canberra union proceeding with a protected action ballot

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
July 20 2022 - 7:30pm
University of Canberra. Picture: Karleen Minney

Union members of the University of Canberra voted to proceed with a protected action ballot against management as they had "not seen significant improvement on conditions".

