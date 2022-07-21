The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Red Meat Advisory Council chair John McKillop calls for calm on foot and mouth disease

By John McKillop
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nobody takes the threat posed by foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease more seriously than the livestock industries and the people whose livelihoods depend on maintaining our disease-free status.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.