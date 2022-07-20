People travelling between Canberra and Sydney or south NSW may experience delays due to an overnight truck rollover.
A truck attached to two trailers crashed near the Yass Valley Way offramp on Wednesday at 9pm, NSW Ambulance said.
Hume Highway has been closed northbound, Live Traffic NSW said.
One of the two southbound lanes is also closed.
All vehicles can divert around the closure via Yass Valley Way and the Barton Highway.
Emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow truck are at the scene, as of 9.45am.
Witnesses have said they saw a paint-like substance on the road, but that has not been confirmed.
A man was taken to Yass Hospital with a suspected broken arm.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
