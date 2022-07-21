The Canberra Times
Analysis

The 2.5 second lapse among other security issues that left Shinzo Abe exposed

By Satoshi Sugiyama, Sam Nussey, Ju-Min Park
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:16am, first published 4:12am
Shinzo Abe's killing in the western city of Nara shocked a nation where gun violence is rare. Picture: Getty

Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.

