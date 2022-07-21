Departing Brumby Irae Simone will have another chance to earn a gold jersey before moving abroad after he was added to the Wallabies squad on Thursday.
The centre was one of six new faces named in the group that will travel to Argentina for the first two matches of the Rugby Championships.
Simone's time in Canberra came to an end at the conclusion of the Super Rugby Pacific campaign.
Having signed with French club Clermont and missing selection in the Wallabies squad for the England Test series it appeared he had represented his country for the final time.
However a series of injuries and Samu Kerevi's departure to link up with the Australian Sevens team at the Commonwealth Games has opened the door for Simone to add to his two Test caps.
The Wallabies are looking to rebound from the disappointment of the England series defeat and have now turned their focus towards two clashes with Argentina in early August.
Dates with the Springboks and All Blacks will follow with Australia returning home for the second half of the Rugby Championships.
Also added to the Wallabies squad on Thursday were Waratahs centre Lalakai Foketi and overseas-based lock Rory Arnold.
The team will assemble on the Gold Coast on Tuesday before ramping up their preparations for the trip to Argentina.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie conceded the England series did not pan out as hoped but he remains confident his side will build throughout the year.
"We were massively disappointed on the weekend but we're only three matches into a 14-Test season so we need to take the lessons on board quickly and learn from them," Rennie said.
"To be able to pick guys who have performed well in the Australia A program against quality international opposition is a massive positive and we're looking forward to welcoming them to the mob next week.
"We're well aware of how tough the challenge is of playing Argentina two weeks in a row on their home soil and they'll be full of confidence after their series win over Scotland."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
