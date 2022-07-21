The cards the Queanbeyan Tigers were dealt this season gave them every reason not to be sitting in first place.
But the side has overcome a disastrous run of injuries, that saw 40 players come in and out of their first-grade squad, to be within reach of the minor premiership.
Key forward, and co-coach, Kade Klemke was one of the latest Tigers to fall with a broken ankle in round 10, forcing him to hang up the boots for 2022.
While the injury has stopped him from playing, his ability to coach has not been hindered.
"It allows me to really focus on the coaching part," Klemke said.
"There is always a positive to the negative. I have had a few injuries in the past so it's not the first time I've been on the sideline.
"It allows me to get more access of the game from the side, I can think more about the team."
While co-coaching can have its challenges, Klemke and his coaching partner Adrian Pavese have made it work perfectly, evident by the Tigers' eight-point competition lead.
Pavese puts this down to their constant communication, and splitting their responsibilities to get the best out of the team. Their next test will come against the Eastlake Demons on Saturday.
"We interact every day, and we set a plan," Pavese said. "Kade takes more control of the high-performance areas of the game, while I focus more on the player development, and the balance is perfect."
The Tigers sit atop the ladder heading into round 14, with Belconnen Magpies trailing in second, but Pavese said it would not be an easy fight to the finals.
"At the moment, it looks like Belconnen will be the team we play in the first final," Pavese said.
"They beat us in the last game, they showed us a few things that we needed to improve on.
"Belconnen are a very good team; James Bennett is a great coach, and they are well structured."
Round 14, Saturday:
Men's
Women's
