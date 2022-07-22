This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
New Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has a busy time ahead. One of the key planks of Labor's election platform was the establishment of an independent federal integrity commission, a job that will fall to him. It was also a key feature of the Greens' and independents' pitches to voters. The importance of Dreyfus's task is underscored by the baskets of dirty laundry being aired in NSW and Victoria.
In NSW, former Liberal sports minister John Sidoti has been found by that state's Independent Commission Against Corruption to have engaged in serious corrupt conduct to benefit his family's property business - a finding he strenuously denies and vows to fight. Also in NSW in the same week, three former Labor heavyweights - Eddie Obeid, Joe Tripodi and Tony Kelly - were charged with misconduct in public office after the ICAC made adverse findings against them in 2017. This came to light in the same week explosive evidence was heard by an Upper House inquiry into the appointment of former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro to a lucrative trade envoy role in New York - a position from which he has withdrawn. Barilaro has denied any wrongdoing. The ICAC is yet to announce whether it will launch its own investigation into the matter.
NSW has lost two recent premiers to ICAC investigations: Barry O'Farrell fell on his sword over an undeclared bottle of Grange and Gladys Berejiklian over her relationship with disgraced former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire. Before them Nick Greiner, the NSW premier who fought for the establishment of the ICAC, resigned in 1992 after the commission investigated him. Fallout from the Barilaro affair is almost certain to blunt Premier Dominic Perrottet's chances of re-election next year.
In Victoria, the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission looked into allegations of misuse by figures in the moderate faction of the Labor Party of electorate offices, ministerial office staff and resources for branch stacking and other party-related activities. It unearthed instances of unqualified people being hired for publicly funded roles; the use of those roles to support factional work; nepotism; forged signatures; bullying behaviours; and attempts to interfere with government grants.
All this serves to remind us that where power resides there is temptation to do wrong. One need look no further than the rorting of federal grants (remember the colour-coded spreadsheets and ministerial interference in the selection process?) to know poor ethical standards transcend jurisdictions. And, as we've seen in NSW and Victoria, wrongdoing isn't confined to one party or the other. We've learned that incumbency breeds arrogance, which in turn incubates bad behaviour. The watchful eye of an independent anti-corruption commission might deter most politicians from straying into poor conduct but it won't stop all. But if it stops a few, that's better than none.
Last year, Australia received its lowest ever score in Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index, placing 18th in the 180 countries and territories that were ranked.
"While Australia is still considered to be a generally 'clean' jurisdiction, its continuing decline in the TI CPI over the last decade is a cause for concern," Transparency International said.
A federal integrity commission? Bring it on. There's not a moment to lose.
