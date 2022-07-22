In NSW, former Liberal sports minister John Sidoti has been found by that state's Independent Commission Against Corruption to have engaged in serious corrupt conduct to benefit his family's property business - a finding he strenuously denies and vows to fight. Also in NSW in the same week, three former Labor heavyweights - Eddie Obeid, Joe Tripodi and Tony Kelly - were charged with misconduct in public office after the ICAC made adverse findings against them in 2017. This came to light in the same week explosive evidence was heard by an Upper House inquiry into the appointment of former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro to a lucrative trade envoy role in New York - a position from which he has withdrawn. Barilaro has denied any wrongdoing. The ICAC is yet to announce whether it will launch its own investigation into the matter.

