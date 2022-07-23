The final text of the first Australian Catholic Plenary Council since 1937 acknowledges this. It acknowledges the necessity for restorative justice and its three indispensable components. It does this by supporting the Uluru Statement of the Heart, with its restorative components of Voice, Treaty and Truth. Notwithstanding this ostensible support, there is then a large blank where there should be concrete measures for having Voice, Treaty and Truth with "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in and beyond the Church for the part played by the Church in the harms they have suffered". Saying 'sorry' alone, by itself, leaves reconciliation by the Catholic church with the First Nations entirely outsourced to an 'outside', government process.