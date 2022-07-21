A BMW driver who told officers he was "running late to work" has been given a $700 fine after being caught 45km/h over the speed limit, police say.
The man was stopped by officers for driving at 125km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Barton Highway, Crace on Wednesday morning. In addition to the fine, he received four demerit points for exceeding the speed limit between 30km/h and 45km/h.
It was one of a handful of incidents when ACT Road Policing officers conducted early morning speed checks this week.
On Tuesday morning, officers detected a Honda motorcycle travelling at 104km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Monaro Highway in Hume. The man was riding with an expired learner's licence and had not reported his change of address to the Road Transport Authority.
He was issued cautions and infringement notices totaling $1854 and three demerit points.
Detective acting inspector Paul Hutcheson said there is no excuse for speeding or ignoring road rules.
"Speeding remains one of the fatal five contributors to serious and fatal road collisions. We urge each and every driver to consider the risk they are placing themselves and other road users at, when they speed," he said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
