ACT Policing conducted early morning speed enforcement activities

By Olivia Ireland
Updated July 21 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:15am
The BMW was pulled over after being clocked at 125km/h. Picture: ACT Policing

A BMW driver who told officers he was "running late to work" has been given a $700 fine after being caught 45km/h over the speed limit, police say.

