The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Notorious RBG: Amanda Tyler to talk Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Roe v Wade and their book Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue at Canberra Writers Festival

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated July 22 2022 - 3:48am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be in the spotlight at the Canberra Writers Festival. Picture: Douglas Lima

The same day the United States supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, a 1993 speech made by Ruth Bader Ginsburg went viral.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.