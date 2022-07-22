"Now, where we are today ... what I can extract from what she taught me and what she did in her own career, are a few lessons. The first is you have to play the long game. She lost cases in the 1970s that she would have wanted to win, including a case about equality of educational opportunities at state-run institutions. That case, she winds up 20 years later, overruling when she writes for the court in the Virginia Military Institute decision.