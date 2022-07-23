Celebrate National Lipstick Day in style

It's time to pucker up! This Friday, July 29 is National Lipstick Day, a dream for any cosmetic company's marketing department, but also an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of lipstick.
Such is its pulling power, there's even a lipstick index - a theory that lipstick sales go up when the health of the economy goes down (thanks to its affordable feel-good factor).
It's also one of the first cosmetics kids play with - who hasn't heard stories of mum crying out in despair, "not my best lipstick!" after watching a toddler trot out of the bathroom with an exaggerated bright red pout.
For Delta Goodrem, one of her first memories is years later at her Year 10 formal, when she had her make-up done professionally.
"I had a bright pink dress [and] made sure I had lipstick, sparkles in my hair and make-up with sparkles," she recalls.
These days Delta prefers a more natural look. "I like my skin to breathe," she says. "Minimal make-up, but I'll do my eyebrows, curl my eyelashes, and put on mascara and a lip."
Noting that "the rainbow of lipstick colours available allows us to connect to the different parts of being ourselves", Delta is currently touring America and doing her own make-up means she looks for options that have genuine staying power.
As Revlon's first Australian brand ambassador, she naturally turns to the iconic beauty brand. "I've been wearing ColorStay Matte Lite Crayon in the colour Take Flight on stage," she says. "It's the perfect nude/blush shade, lightweight and does not come off while I'm on stage."
To celebrate National Lipstick Day, Revlon has joined forces with the Delta Goodrem Foundation.
Buy any Super Lustrous lipstick in Chemist Warehouse until August 3 and $2 from every purchase will be donated to Look Good Feel Better, a national community service program that supports people undergoing cancer treatment.
