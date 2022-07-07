Whether unlocking the secrets of the past or discovering new technologies of the future, science is all around us.
Science Week is a national celebration of all things science and is on again this year from August 13 to 21.
This year's theme, Glass: More than meets the eye, encourages us to celebrate the integral role glass plays in our lives and how to incorporate it as part of a sustainable future.
Here's a look at some National Science Week events happening across the country.
NSW: The Sydney Science Trail features hands-on activities, talks, panels and shows presented by science communicators and researchers.
"Whether it's inspiring a sense of wonder about the species in our oceans, hearing from women leading in their fields of STEM research, or exploring science through improvisation, music and art, there'll be an event for everyone to enjoy," NSW Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Alister Henskens said.
QLD: Eleven schools across the state received grants for their Science Week activities, ranging from animated videos, online classes, showcases and workshops, a trivia night and a travelling roadshow, to name a few.
NT: Stargazers in Darwin can enjoy a night at the movies under the stars at the Deckchair Cinema screening Carbon: The Unauthorised Biography, followed by a presentation by the Casuarina Senior College Top End Star Gazers.
TAS: The Beaker Street Festival is an annual event held across the state, featuring innovative ideas and compelling artworks.
Other events include a junior wildlife keeper program, learning about the marine environment and its current threats, and the solar system's origins.
WA: Learn how marine life adapts to the challenges of its environment by being masters of hide-and-seek, take a glass art workshop, or discover how glass has influenced technology.
VIC: Learn the art of scientific writing and crafting media releases for science-based subjects.
Or, turn your gaze to the sky with various celestial-focused events, including total solar eclipses, how Earth fits in with our planetary neighbours and tailored events for Guides and Scouts.
ACT: Incorporate science into your everyday life with Science in the Centres and get out into nature to learn about the history of the natural environment.
SA: Discover the Regional Light Art Trial incorporating local artists, bush tucker and a new way to experience the state's iconic painted silos.
You can find the entire program of events online at nationalscienceweek.net.au to plan how you'll get involved.
