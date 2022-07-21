Canberra's Matthew Harrow is set to etch his name into the softball history books, following in the footsteps of his father, uncle and grandfather.
The 22-year-old has been named in Australia's first-ever men's under 23 World Cup team destined for Argentina in October.
Advertisement
Harrow was one of eight ACT players named in the men's squad earlier this year, but was the only territory player named in the under 23s.
He comes from a long line of softball royalty, with his father and uncle donning the green and gold. Grandfather Bob coached the Steelers, and his father, Laing Harrow, coached the Aussie Spirit at the Tokyo Olympics before taking on the head men's coaching gig in May.
The October 22-30 tournament will not be the younger Harrow's first taste at the World Cup level, after previous under 19s national duties.
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Following the selection announcement, under 23 head coach Dave Metekingi said he was "quietly confident" the team would have a successful campaign.
"Our hitting and pitching are impressive, and our defence is particularly strong," he said.
"We are ranked fourth behind Argentina, Japan, and Canada, and being an underdog takes the pressure off and allows us to play with freedom."
Harrow and his 15 teammates will assemble in Canberra for a pre-tournament camp at the AIS in October, before they make the journey to South America.
If he has a successful campaign, it could secure his place in the final Steelers World Cup squad to play in New Zealand in November.
Softball Australia chief executive Rosie Williams congratulated the under 23 players selected.
"Representing Australia in a World Cup is the pinnacle of what many athletes can achieve, so each player should be immensely proud," she said.
"We are 100 per cent behind our first-ever men's under 23 World Cup team, and I'm genuinely looking forward to watching them take on the world's best in Argentina."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.