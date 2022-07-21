The Whitlams' Tim Freedman to talk Eternal Nightcap at NFSA

The Whitlams' Tim Freedman will join the National Film and Sound Archive on Friday, August 5 for a conversation and an acoustic performance as part of the archives' Classic Australian Albums series.
Freedman and producer Rob Taylor will explore the creation of the Eternal Nightcap album, its influences and styles. The album included the No.1 hit No Aphrodisiac.
The event marks the 25th anniversary of Eternal Nightcap's 1997 release. The album "captured the hearts of a generation of fans by describing a whole decade of their lives - the mad, emotional, love-hungry contagion of their late teens and 20s".
The special starts at 6pm on August 5 in The Arc Cinema.
Book tickets here.
