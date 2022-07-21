The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

WorkSafe ACT needs in-house prosecution team, legislative changes: review

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 21 2022 - 9:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT work health and safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius, left, marks a minute's silence with Barney, Kay and Jack Catanzariti at the National Workers' Memorial on Thursday, a decade after Ben Catanzariti was killed at a Kingston construction site. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The ACT's work safety watchdog should establish its own team to prosecute workplace crimes as part of an overhaul to the way workplace incidents are handled, a review of the system has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.