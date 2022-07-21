Having spent eight years working to make a WNBL debut, Emilee Whittle-Harmon has had plenty of time to observe women's basketball's progress in Australia.
There have been strides in pay, professionalism and work conditions, but there is still plenty to be done.
Advertisement
It's work Whittle-Harmon is eager to contribute towards, the UC Capitals recruit determined to help lead the WNBL into the future.
"Each year it's got a little bit better," Whittle-Harmon said. "The minimum wage is increasing, sponsorships are increasing, the overall visibility of the league is increasing, the fan base is increasing.
"It's 100% getting better but everyone's on board that there's still a ways to go and we're working towards that.
"It's about getting a bit more balance between the discrepancy of what the men are getting and what women are getting as far as pay, and not just pay, but television rights, all of the above."
Whittle-Harmon's journey is one of persistence, the basketballer determined to do everything possible to achieve her WNBL dream.
The debut finally came for the Southside Flyers last season, the forward impressing in 12 matches for the Dandenong-based club.
READ MORE CANBERRA CAPITALS NEWS:
Whittle-Harmon has learnt plenty of lessons on and off the court throughout her career, lessons Capitals coach Kristen Veal is confident can be passed down to the squad's crop of emerging players.
"We've got quite a young, dynamic group," Veal said. "Having a couple of key pieces in that senior space that have been around, know how to be a professional and can role model that for our younger ones coming in is really important.
"Emilee's also talented, she's got this nice balance of unpredictability in her game, flare and she's just hard-nosed. She's a great rebounder, she can score in the low block, the post, and I think she'll be really good for team culture."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.