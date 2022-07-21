So what does the federal government need to do to protect and recover our mammals and remaining biodiversity? First, it must end appalling and unnecessary land clearing and native forest logging. Australia is a rich country with enough cleared land for all our needs and exports. But six times the area of Greater Sydney was lost to land clearing between 2000 and 2017 - 93 per cent of that was without any federal assessment. That's 1.8 million MCGs of habitat cleared with no national-level accountability or review.