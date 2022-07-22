The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Why foot and mouth disease is feared for good reason

By Helen Scott-Orr
Updated July 22 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A worker prepares to vaccinate livestock to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease in Indonesia. Picture: Getty Images

Like many Australian farmers and veterinarians, I shuddered at the news that foot and mouth disease (FMD) had been detected in Indonesia, first in late April in East Java and Aceh.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.