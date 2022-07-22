The Canberra Times

Big integrity stick essential in modern government

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
July 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new crop of independents - including Zoe Daniel - should be foremost in setting the rules. Picture: AAP

Anyone with honest doubts about the need for a Commonwealth integrity commission working with a wide-ranging remit would do well to study recent reports coming from, after, or to state-based anti-corruption inquiries. The alarming thing is that almost all of the forms of corrupt, improper and unethical behaviour on display in the states have been blatant in the recent past at the Commonwealth level. Strangely, however, existing checks and balances, and political leadership, have been unable to prevent, deter or punish the recent activity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.