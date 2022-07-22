The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Soccer fields to turn purple for pancreatic cancer campaign

By Matt Williams
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gungahlin United's Lachlan Trevascus, Weston Molonglo's Emily Hollingsworth and Majura FC's Jodie Constable in the purple socks they will wear across the next two weeks to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Pancreatic cancer is often a disease that goes unnoticed, but that is slowly changing thanks to one simple act.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.