Pancreatic cancer is often a disease that goes unnoticed, but that is slowly changing thanks to one simple act.
PanKind's initiative Play in Purple is now in its eighth year and involves football clubs around Australia swapping their normal playing socks for purple socks for two league rounds.
Majura FC player Jodie Constable lost her mother to pancreatic cancer and is now learning and supporting as much as possible to pay tribute to her mother.
"It is a devastating disease," Constable said. "Since I lost her, I had been looking for a way to channel my energy, so I started researching about the disease and came across PanKind.
"From there I found the Play in Purple campaign and being a soccer player myself, it was something I could get involved in and pay tribute to mum."
After joining Majura in 2021, Constable is now leading the charge in raising awareness for pancreatic cancer through soccer and couldn't be happier with how her new club responded to the campaign.
"They got involved straight away," Constable said. "I recently moved to Majura this year and decided to email the club letting them know that they were going to be involved in the Play in Purple campaign.
"Within a few hours, the club had responded and decided to get completely behind it. They got the entire club behind the idea, even the juniors which was just amazing to see."
Majura is not the only club supporting the cause, with Gungahlin United FC and Weston Molonglo changing their socks to raise awareness.
Gungahlin United FC have sent an open invitation to all of their teams who are playing at their home ground Harrison to wear the purple socks.
They have even extended that invitation to the clubs that Gungahlin are playing against over the weekend to increase awareness and support.
Sharon Brennan, who has been at Gungahlin for several years, has led the club in their support for the cause.
She has lost close family members to the disease and wants to raise awareness and support so affected families can get as much help as possible.
As club registrar, Brennan has organised for nearly every Gungahlin team to change socks and QR codes at Harrison for people to donate directly.
Support is coming from all over Canberra, including Capital football CEO Chris Gardiner.
"Capital Football are delighted that a number of our clubs have decided to support the Play in Purple campaign once again. We are 100 per cent behind the campaign and what it is trying to achieve." Gardiner said.
NPLM: Saturday - O'Connor Knights vs Belconnen United, O'Connor Enclosed, 3pm
Cooma Tigers FC vs Monaro Panthers FC, Nijong Oval, 3pm
Canberra Croatia vs West Canberra, Deakin Stadium, 5pm
Sunday - Gungahlin United vs Canberra Olympic AIS Grass, 3pm
NPLW: Saturday - Belconnen United vs West Canberra, McKellar Park, 3pm
Sunday - Tuggeranong FC vs Wagga City, Kambah 2, 2:30pm
Canberra Croatia vs Gungahlin United, Deakin Stadium, 2:30pm
Canberra Olympic vs Canberra United, O'Connor Enclosed, 2:30pm
