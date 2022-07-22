Bonython girl Harriet Pryor is buzzing with excitement after her wish was granted by Make-A-Wish Australia.
The 11-year-old, who has cystic fibrosis and Prader-Willi syndrome, has had her wish approved to fly to Cairns and visit a butterfly sanctuary in October.
Harriet, who has always loved butterflies, hopes to see a Ulysses butterfly.
"They're beautiful," she said.
Her parents Scott and Melissa and siblings Nick, 9, and Audrey, 7, will also go, a welcome break for the whole family.
"We're so thankful for it," an emotional Melissa said.
But the family is also giving back.
Melissa and Harriet are taking part in Bake A Wish, making cookies and cupcakes to raise money for Make-A-Wish Australia.
They have already raised more than $1500.
It will make a difference to other children, Make-A-Wish Australia chief executive Sally Bateman said.
"Our wish program receives no government funding, so we rely on the generosity of the public to keep granting wishes to critically ill children. Wishes have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of sick kids, as well as those of their families and communities," Ms Bateman said.
"Our Wish Force is working hard to grant as many wishes as they can, and we currently have more children waiting for a wish than ever before. Funds raised through Bake A Wish will go towards creating life-changing wishes for really sick children."
Harriet, who is in year 5 at Bonython Primary, has had to cope with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease, her whole life. She has to take 140 tablets a week and undergo extensive physiotherapy.
Harriet, who loves reading, especially David Walliams books, is also understood to be the only person in Australia with the combination of cystic fibrosis and Prader-Willi syndrome.
Make-A-Wish Australia has been trying for two years to grant her wish. Harriet wanted to visit a butterfly sanctuary because she has always loved butterflies.
"They're all over her bedroom, on her doona, on her walls," said mum Melissa, with a laugh.
With all the pressures on the family, Melissa said baking was a place she could go to switch off.
"It gives me some mental space," she said.
And the dynamic mum and daughter have seen their baked goods fly out the kitchen, thanks to generous friends and family.
But their story has also touched people they have never met who want to also support Make-A-Wish Australia.
"People all over the country have donated and don't expect anything in return. They just want to help," Melissa said.
Anyone can host a Bake A Wish event and contribute to the fundraising by registering at bakeawish.com.au.
Or you can donate to Melissa and Harriet's page here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
