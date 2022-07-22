The Canberra Times
Has passing the buck become more contagious than COVID?

By Letters to the Editor
July 22 2022 - 7:30pm
Why is Andrew Barr constantly smacking down the idea of reintroducing a mask mandate? Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

With a fresh wave of COVID about to hit us, threatening our vulnerable and our whole health system, the Australian Medical Association features among the large chorus of respected voices calling for mandating of face masks in indoor settings.

