The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Crookwell's Dr Ramaswamy 'Velu' Thangavelu breaks retirement to help save baby Charlie Bucknell

Updated July 22 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A minor medical miracle happened when Charlie arrived in the world

At just 32 weeks pregnant, Felicity Bucknell thought she still had eight weeks before her little boy entered the world, but Charlie had other plans.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.