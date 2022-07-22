A minor medical miracle happened when Charlie arrived in the world

At just 32 weeks pregnant, Felicity Bucknell thought she still had eight weeks before her little boy entered the world, but Charlie had other plans.
That can be challenging enough with the best medical care nearby, but the Bucknells live in regional Australia, near Crookwell in NSW's Southern Tablelands, where the hospital doesn't even have a maternity unit.
Charlie's dad, Ben Bucknell, said they were just being cautious when they made the decision to go to hospital in April, around Easter.
This decision quite possibly saved Charlie's life. On arrival, it was clear Charlie was in distress and would need a lot of extra support when he was born. The hospital put out the call for help.
Clinical nurse specialist Donna Skelly came in while on annual leave, and 87-year-old obstetrician Dr Ramaswamy Thangavelu came out of retirement, working until 4am to look after mum and bub. The Newborn and paediatric Emergency Transport Service (NETS) activated teams from Sydney and Canberra. The Sydney team got there first.
The service coordinated paramedics, a paediatrician and midwife travelling from Goulburn with a Good Egg Pack infant resuscitation pack. These packs are in similar hospitals across the state to help in situations exactly like Charlie's.
Charlie was born needing immediate intubation to support his breathing, and required surfactant, a surface active agent, applied to his lungs so they functioned properly.
The service team spent several hours stabilising Charlie before he was able to be transferred via helicopter to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, for further specialist care.
"Even when there was fog closing in, they found a safe place to lift off so Charlie could get the help he needed as soon as possible."
"I doubt Charlie would have lived if he hadn't had the specialist expertise and equipment of the NETS team."
Ben also pays tribute to the team on the ground, particularly Dr Thangavelu (affectionately known as Dr Velu) who, as fate would have it, also delivered Charlie's mum, Felicity, and his aunts, 40 years ago.
"As for Dr Thangavelu, he is an inspiration. At 87 years old, to come out of retirement and to work past 4am to see Charlie's mum was recovering well is something I'll never forget," Ben said.
"He epitomises the essential contribution that people continue to bring to rural communities."
Charlie spent four weeks in hospital but is now back home and thriving.
His dad can't wait to show off his progress and re-introduce Charlie to the angels who, not only helped deliver him, but worked hard to save his life.
