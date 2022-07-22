Montreal-born Alex Tetreault wants to cement his place in the Canberra Brave starting line-up, and there is no better place to prove why than the biggest battle of the season this weekend.
Phillip Ice Skating Centre will host a tight-knit battle to decide the Australian Ice Hockey League's top spot heading into finals.
Advertisement
The Brave sits in first place, with its main competitor the Newcastle Northstars only a point behind.
Tetreault had confidence in himself, and his team, to topple their NSW rivals.
"The last time we played them they were really intense, and it was the kind of games that you want to play in. It was really physical and a tough fight," he said.
"It is the last double-header before finals and I think these will be the best two games of the season.
"I've been fortunate to play a lot this season ... so hopefully we can finish it on top."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
The 24-year-old goaltender had his eyes on securing himself the starting spot for the Brave each week and given the high stakes this weekend, there's no better time than the present.
It's his sixth season with the Canberra outfit, and he felt he was ready for it.
"I was fortunate enough, when I came to the Brave, to work with some pretty high-level goalies," Tetreault said.
"I'm thankful for that because I think it's starting to pay off this year, as is working closely with Aleksi Toivonen. We boost each other to be better."
The Brave, however, will be missing a key defender against the Northstars, and for the remainder of the season.
Bayley Kubara's presence will be missed after he tore his ACL, having only just returned from a broken leg.
"He is definitely one of the top defenders. He is one of the best in Australia, in my opinion," Tetreault said.
"He's had a tough season with injuries, but he still helps the team out from the sideline ... he has been instrumental."
The high-stakes fixtures include the Brave's annual Hockey Fights Cancer event on Saturday. The side will don a special purple and black jersey, and then auction them off afterwards to raise money.
Advertisement
Saturday: Canberra Brave v Newcastle Northstars, Phillip Ice Skating Centre, 5pm.
Sunday: Canberra Brave v Newcastle Northstars, Phillip Ice Skating Centre, 5pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.