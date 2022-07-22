There's probably plenty of cars under Lake Burley Griffin. Now there's one on it.
The curious floating 1963 EH Holden station wagon is a new art installation commissioned by the National Gallery of Australia.
The work - titled Holden On - is part of the 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony and is by Aboriginal artist Robert Fielding.
Fielding has said the work, which is displayed on a custom pontoon near the gallery's sculpture garden, is "a memorial of what is lost".
"But also a challenge at the front door of our politicians to do better by our people," he said in his artist's statement by the lake.
"Through creating an apparition on Lake Burley Griffin, the story of these cars, the people who travelled in them and the memories of all the Aboriginal people who have travelled this land since the beginning of time, is brought to the political heart of Australia.
"It is a challenge and a respectful honouring of our past, our present and our future - where we will all, as people, travel next?"
A gallery spokeswoman said Holden On would be displayed on the lake until August 10. The response to it had been "overwhelmingly positive".
"We've had a high level of engagement via the QR code located on the label by the work, which shows audiences have seen the work and wanted to learn more," she said.
The National Gallery had a custom pontoon made which was able to accommodate the weight of the work of art and be safely secured.
It was placed on the pontoon at Lotus Bay and a team of installers towed the pontoon to its final position on the lake in front of the Sculpture Garden.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
