Festivals battling the brrr in Canberra

Holding events in the middle of Canberra's brutal winter is always a tough sell.
While the nation's capital is blessed with having fewer rainy days than Sydney and Melbourne, the alpine winds cause even the most winter-hardened expats to shiver.
So it's why any attempts to get Canberrans to leave their hearths at night for cultural events should be commended.
One of the latest offerings is a unique fine-dining experience, aiming to bring a little bit of Scandinavia to Canberra.
Three so-called "dining domes" have been temporarily set up on Lake Burley Griffin's southern foreshore allowing diners to enjoy a lakeside dinner without the requisite five layers of clothing.
The addition marks the third ACT location to host the dining domes and discussions are underway to make the installation a permanent fixture of the often-underutilised location.
Even if the dining domes don't quite pull the crowd they're hoping, it's the sort of creative initiative governments should strive for. And it seems they'll pay off too.
The Enlighten Festival, Canberra's answer to Sydney's VIVID, along with the Balloon Spectacular, boosted the territory's economy by more than $20 million, according to Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
Nearly 350,000 visitors attended the light festival during its two-week run - an impressive feat with total attendance almost matching the entire town's population.
Last year, the COVID-hampered event attracted just 60,000 visitors in contrast.
It's hard to say what a vibrant festival looks like in the bush capital. Canberra has a population less than a tenth the size of its interstate counterparts and public transport options can be limited.
So it means its dispersed crowds are a far cry from the crammed, vibrant festivities of other capitals. But that is also part of its strength.
After you've been to another city's night market or cultural festival, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of other attendees, waiting in long lines for overpriced food, you seldom feel the need to attend every year - a feeling that's only been amplified since the start of the pandemic and increased awareness of "COVID-safe measures".
The ACT government has a big challenge on its hands. Its ideas can't simply be a stripped-back Canberra version of what the bigger cities do.
Dining domes are a promising step. They're something usually found overseas that can now be enjoyed in the bush capital.
We should embrace the experimental, the unique, the different.
Even if it doesn't quite hit the mark, it's preferable to the alternative.
