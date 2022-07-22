The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lydia Williams signs one-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain in France's top league

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra goalkeeper Lydia Williams has signed a one-year deal with French club Paris Saint-Germain. Picture: PSG

Canberra goalkeeper Lydia Williams has penned a new deal in Europe, this time for a title-winning side in France's top league.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.