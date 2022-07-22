Canberra goalkeeper Lydia Williams has penned a new deal in Europe, this time for a title-winning side in France's top league.
The 34-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain to don her gloves in Division One.
Williams next venture in clubland comes after two seasons in England's Super League and 18 caps at Arsenal, with her contract coming to an end following the 2021-22 season.
After news of her signing was announced on Friday, she said she was embracing the opportunity to continue her career in Europe. She hoped it was the place to take her game to next level.
"I've always loved coming to Paris, visiting France and finding out about it as a country, and I'm also really happy to get to be a part of such a historic institution," Williams told PSG.
"It really is very exciting. Now, I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes.
"Being part of a club that competes for the top spots in France, whether it be on the women's side or the men's side, as well as a club that has a global impact, really is incredible.
"This is an incredible city, an incredible team and a club that wants to win every possible trophy, and that's what I wanted."
She joins fellow Matildas player Ellie Carpenter, who plays for Olympique Lyonnais but is recovering from an ACL tear, in the league.
But it will not be a warm welcome for Williams, as the pair will be arch rivals in clubland moving forward, given the rivalry between their two sides.
Carpenter's side has had a stronghold on the top French division trophy, winning 14 straight titles from 2006-2020.
Before PSG put an end to that in 2020-21 by winning the league's title, and last season claimed the country's domestic cup - the Coupe de France.
This past season, however, Lyon reclaimed the trophy and won their 15th D1 title, and were also crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the eighth time.
Williams will be hoping to play her part in winning the D1 trophy back with her new side - and also helping PSG to further add to their trophy cabinet - when the season kicks off in September.
"I just want to help as much as possible," she said.
"I want to be on the same wavelength as my teammates, to play as much as possible and to win titles.
"I think that there's an incredible squad here who already know each other well and who have done great things, and I can't wait to be a part of it."
The Matildas goalkeeper began her career at home, for Canberra United, in 2008 before going on to play for eight clubs in four countries.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
