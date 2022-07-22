Uni-Norths coach Sam Rolfe has noticed an added sense of excitement around his side this week.
Not just because the Owls have won three on the trot and surged into third on the John I Dent Cup ladder, but also because the club is going on a road trip this weekend.
Four Uni-Norths teams will pile on to a bus early on Saturday morning for the trip to Penrith.
It's the first time the Owls have embarked on the journey this year and Rolfe said plenty of time has been spent ensuring the club returns home with four wins.
"We're focused on ticking those boxes that we're not used to ticking, because the boys haven't done this before," Rolfe said.
"I do think it would've been a tough year for Penrith travelling down every second week. For us, it's something different and we're looking forward to the challenge."
The Penrith first grade side has had a tough first season in Canberra and is yet to win a game. The colts, however, have impressed and sit fourth on the ladder.
Despite the challenges of this year, the Emus are determined to remain in the John I Dent Cup and are optimistic the future is bright.
"It's been awesome," Penrith coach Ronnie Patea said. "We're all learning as the season goes on and the boys are still fighting.
"Hopefully we're welcome back in the comp and we certainly believe that we'll be more competitive in the grades next year.
"Our colts are setting a good platform for us to try and follow that through and keeping those boys at Penrith will be awesome."
Saturday, July 23
Penrith v Uni-Norths at Nepean Rugby Park, 3.05pm
Gungahlin v Queanbeyan at Jamison Oval, 3.05pm
Canberra v Wests at Phillip Oval, 3.05pm
Saturday, July 23
Gungahlin v Queanbeyan at Jamison Oval, 10.55am
Penrith v Uni-Norths at Nepean Rugby Park, 1.40pm
Canberra v Wests at Phillip Oval, 2.15pm
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
