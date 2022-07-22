Fears foot and mouth disease could arrive in Australia were heightened this week when the first case of viral fragments of FMD were found in retail food items.
Several Liberal and Nationals politicians have called for a ban on flights to Indonesia, where the disease is running rampant, however the Agriculture Minister accused the Opposition of "playing politics at the expense of Australian farmers" and said the government was taking "bold action".
Advertisement
Senator Watt says he has directed his department to investigate the additional control options. Response zones would be established at airports, where travellers would be directed to comply with measures, including removing shoes or walking over sanitation mats.
It would be the first time the Biosecurity Act powers are used in Australia, Senator Watt said.
"I've directed my department to step up its visibility at the border and step up the number of inquiries of passengers, particularly in baggage halls, and that should be starting to occur right now," he said.
Australian livestock producers have been on high alert to the threat of FMD since the first cases were detected in Bali in May.
That outbreak has raised the threat of the disease entering Australia from nine per cent to 11 per cent, according to the Federal Department of Agriculture.
An outbreak in Australia would have a catastrophic impact on the beef, sheep and wool sectors and has been estimated could cost the nation $80 billion.
FMD affects cattle, sheep, deer and pigs, although it is not harmful to humans. The disease causes blisters on the mouth, tongue, lips or feet, leading to massive productivity losses because livestock refuse to move or eat.
Although animals can recover from it, the disease is highly contagious and can survive in meat and dairy products, so herds are generally slaughtered.
There are huge trade ramifications if a single case of FMD is discovered in Australia. Countries free of FMD will not buy Australian meat or milk in order to prevent any risk of importing the disease.
Foot and mouth has been spreading quickly in Indonesia, including the popular tourist destination of Bali, since May and as a result, internal and external biosecurity measures have been ramped up.
On Wednesday, routine testing found the FMD fragments in pork floss - which also contained African swine fever fragments - that had been imported from China.
READ MORE:
It's the first time FMD viral fragments, which are not a live version of the virus, have been discovered in products for sale within Australia.
Experts say there is no danger of the fragments leading to an outbreak, but the government took no chances and pulled the product off the shelves of several Asian supermarkets, along with one warehouse.
Advertisement
In separate detections at different airports, passengers returning from Indonesia were found with undeclared beef products that tested positive for FMD viral fragments. It's the ninth time the virus has been detected at the border.
Senator Watt said although the discoveries were alarming, the detections showed the biosecurity system was working.
There has been a huge amount of attention on the risk posed by the 1.5 million Australian tourists who visit Bali every year inadvertently bringing the virus into the country on their clothes or shoes.
Several politicians, including Liberal leader Peter Dutton and Nationals leader David Littleproud have called for travel to Indonesia to be temporarily suspended until the country can contain its outbreak.
Although travellers are a biosecurity risk, Mr Watt said the advice about the most likely way the disease would enter the country was through contaminated products. In 2001, the United Kingdom's FMD outbreak was started when infected meat was fed to pigs.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Banning travel to Indonesia would also have serious ramifications for trade and international relations.
"It's really disappointing to see the former agriculture minister [Mr Littleproud] and other members of the opposition calling for border bands, knowing full well the damage that would cause to agricultural trade to Indonesia," Mr Watt said.
"Farm leaders have overwhelmingly said no to a travel ban. They don't support it and they don't want to jeopardise trade with Indonesia.
"The fact that these pork products came from China rather than Indonesia show that this is not only an issue about what's happening in Indonesia.
"This is just politics, the opposition is playing politics at the expense of Australian farmers."
Advertisement
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.