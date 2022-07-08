The newly released blockbuster biopic Elvis showcases the layers of opportunities one project presents for young people across Australia who may begin their working lives through VET skills. With the entire movie process delivered on Australia's Gold Coast, the actors perhaps played minor roles in bringing the biopic to life. Without producers, cameramen, caterers, set designers, carpenters, electricians, digital editors, sound technicians and a raft of others, Elvis may not be in this building or any other.