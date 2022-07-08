The Canberra Times

National Skills Week's universe of skills with vocational education the sky is the limit

By Tracie Sanim
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VARIETY: Vocational Education and Training (VET) offerings across Australia are vast and can include the skills for many roles on a film or television set. Photo: Shutterstock

Today's workplaces and our workforces have jumped the precipice - with businesses across the nation clambering to fill critical roles central to keep their industries afloat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.