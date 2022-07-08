For Wongi man Kevin Wilson, the glass ceiling turned out to be the length of a factory floor.
Across the building, office doors were closed to him and his aspirations of becoming a graphic designer.
With a long-term interest in art and design, he lobbied his bosses for an opportunity to join their design team and learn the industry from the ground up.
"But they just wouldn't give me a go," he said.
"They just wanted me working on the factory floor and not to move up the chain."
In his mid-20s, the Perth man found his pathway after he took a leap of faith and enrolled at TAFE to embark on a Certificate IV in Graphic Design.
He has since completed both the Diploma and Advanced Diploma of Graphic Design, honing his creative skills across the diverse offerings graphic design encompasses in today's digital world.
In 2020 Kevin launched Nani Creative, capitalising on the skills, experiences and critical relationships he formed at TAFE to design his own professional future.
He is growing the future design industry alongside his business as a TAFE branding and design lecturer.
He plans to further enhance and diversify his qualifications through the TAFE platform.
Digital skills are central to today's design environment, and mobile technology has fast-tracked a range of possibilities for all industries.
This includes construction to retail, entertainment to allied health, mining, agriculture, transport, education and more.
A finalist for the Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander of the Year Award at the 2021 Australian Training Awards, Kevin's work is now featured with Tourism Western Australia, the City of Perth, various Western Australia government agencies and a range of not-for-profits.
"I learned so much as a student and continue to learn as a teacher," he said.
"The industry is evolving, and there is so much opportunity across more than the traditional graphic design workforce skills.
"I now work across design, branding, website development, mobile and digital, animation, and app development ... and I'm sure that over the next decade, new streams of design will emerge."
On the other side of Australia and across the Bass Strait, Sophie Russell simultaneously demolished stereotypes while forging her career pathway from the ground up.
The 2021 Tasmanian Apprentice of the Year is an example of the vital role vocational education plays in bringing to life boundless futures for upcoming generations of apprentices.
After finishing a carpentry apprenticeship at TasTAFE, Sophie worked with VEC Civil Engineering in Ulverston.
Now working in the mining industry, the 23-year-old is pivoting her career with a longer-term goal of working in workplace health and safety.
The foundational skills she has developed, she says, are translatable across a ream of industries.
Alongside her career plan, the 23-year-old is kicking personal goals by purchasing her first home when she was just 21.
She has bucked the trend of many peers who were accumulating education debt and yet to enter the workforce.
"I guess I started my career really when I was in year 10, so I had a number of years in the workforce and that time to be able to get into the housing market," she said.
