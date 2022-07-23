While shopping in Deakin, Yarralumla and Red Hill on Thursday and Friday I have observed a general failure to wear masks in enclosed places such as supermarkets, pharmacies and newsagents.
I estimate that fewer than one-third of adults were wearing a mask. Men aged more than 65 (without obvious reason for a not wearing a mask) are especially notable.
I estimate fewer than one-quarter were wearing a mask. Is ACT Health regularly surveying mask-wearing in shopping centres to support that the recommendation, rather than having a mandate, is effective? What does that data show?
Page 28 of CIT's 2021 Annual Report reveals its "CEO along with the Board chair regularly meets with the Minister for Skills and representatives from ACT Government Directorates".
The current inquiries into this institution's costly pursuit of "transformative" strategic perspectives and staff training should be able to analyse which parties in these meetings over the past 18 months bothered to further query, request, monitor or provide updated information about Patrick Hollingworth company contracts, given the minister's formal notification of his concerns in early 2021.
The overall purpose and value of these gatherings should also be evident from minutes and participants' notes and be addressed in the minister's eventual public reporting on this damaging education management saga.
If not, the FOI officers in the CIT and relevant directorates may have to work overtime.
Twice now I've heard Andrew Barr tell us that the COVID virus is here to stay. He does so with an implicit shrug, as if to say that there is therefore no need for him to consider instating any further public health measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Perhaps he thinks this new, insouciant approach can now extend to other such unnecessary measures as a third hospital or some obvious and long-needed relief for Canberra's healthcare workers?
There's some Scott Morrison in all our political leaders, it seems.
The news of the recent State of the Environment report is so miserable, I couldn't bear to read it. Yet ecological collapse in Australia is hardly surprising and is inevitable as long as we live in the fantasy land where nothing can stop infinite growth.
The left-right political divide over attitudes to the environment has been a disaster. If there are arguments it should be about how to fix it, not whether there is even a problem.
Those on the right immediately oppose environmental action because it's seen to be conjoined with social justice. Environmental concerns supposedly promote "big government", holds back job growth and is a barrier to individual choice. It is really a mask for the agenda to outsource business costs while ignoring environmental and social damage. The bad news is that without the environment there is no economy.
Andrew Barr's sensible public policy plan to install 180 public EV charging stations is a good idea. But can he prioritise his publicly-funded charging stations to lower-income suburbs such as Richardson, Charnwood and Banks? There'll be enough privately-funded charging stations for the wealthy electric vehicle owners of the inner north and south, but there's less profit to be made by providing EV chargers in the distant suburbs.
A drug dealer says "we will continue to manufacture and sell drugs because our product is of better quality than the inferior drugs available in the market ... we can't stop selling drugs because we need the income". Sounds familiar?
This is no different to our PM saying Australia needs to keep selling coal overseas for the sake of our economy, and because our coal is "cleaner". Keep the coal in the ground.
