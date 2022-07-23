The Canberra Times
More Canberrans need to wear masks in public

By Letters to the Editor
July 23 2022 - 7:30pm
Not enough Canberrans are wearing masks, a reader says. Picture: Shutterstock

While shopping in Deakin, Yarralumla and Red Hill on Thursday and Friday I have observed a general failure to wear masks in enclosed places such as supermarkets, pharmacies and newsagents.

