Reservations across the ACT have reopened after the successful completion of the government's kangaroo culling program.
The program brought by the ACT government closed nine nature reserves across Canberra overnight from May 23.
Culling of 1645 eastern grey kangaroos took place across the nine priority reserves within Canberra Nature Park.
The ACT Parks and Conservation Service announced successful completion of the project on Friday as acting conservator of flora and fauna Bren Burkevics thanked the public for cooperating.
"Because of excellent growing conditions for ground layer vegetation this year, many sites that have needed kangaroo management in recent years were not needed this time around, however, to protect native and threatened species conservation culling was still required in some sites," he said.
"Nine reserves out of 37 were chosen for this year's conservation cull as kangaroo densities at each site were found to be above the level deemed appropriate for biodiversity conservation."
While kangaroo culling has been questioned by citizen scientists, Mr Burkevics said "the ACT is recognised as a leader in kangaroo culling".
"Shooting is recognised by the RSPCA, as well as Commonwealth, State and Territory governments as the most humane method of culling currently available to us," he said.
"Kangaroos play an important role in our biodiversity and as responsible land managers we must keep them at sustainable levels to protect our environment.
"In conjunction with other forms of kangaroo and grazing management, our priority is conserving wildlife habitat and maintaining resilience against the impacts of climate change."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
