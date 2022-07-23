The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Capital Football: O'Connor Knights edge Belconnen United Blue Devils

By Matt Williams
Updated July 23 2022 - 11:01am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belconnen United's Christian Kreskas in action earlier this season. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Belconnen United FC will look to turn its season around next week after suffering a late dagger blow on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.