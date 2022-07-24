His daughter is the toast of the athletics world, but Keith Roberts has yet to speak to recently-crowned world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber.
That will have to wait until after she completes her assault on Commonwealth Games gold next week.
Barber will attempt to add to the bronze won in 2014 and silver won in 2018 by completing the medal set in Birmingham
Such is Barber's focus on achieving her goals, the Canberra javelin star places herself into a bubble ahead of major competitions.
It's a strategy that has reaped incredible rewards, Barber successfully defending her world title in Oregon on Saturday morning.
Roberts was quick to congratulate his daughter, but knows he will have to wait a little bit longer before they can converse.
"She has an interesting strategy in that she cuts herself off from social media and she switches her phone off," Roberts said.
"The only person she talks to is (coach and husband) Mike. I won't talk to her until after the Commonwealth Games.
"Kelsey-Lee isolates herself in a little bubble and she gets on with the job. I have sent her some messages, which she's seen, and I'll wait for her to respond when she's ready."
Barber stunned the athletics world with a superb throw of 66.91 metres to claim the gold medal at the World Championships by almost three metres.
In doing so, the 30-year-old became the first woman to win back-to-back titles in the javelin event.
Additionally, Barber is now one of just four Australians to be a two-time world champion and the second to defend her title, joining only Cathy Freeman in that exclusive group.
Roberts was confident heading into Saturday's final that his daughter would produce the goods, but that didn't make it any easier to watch.
"It's actually become harder to watch her compete," Roberts said. "I know the immense pressure she puts herself under. I feel that, I get nervous.
"You want the best for your child, you feel their pressure, but when they deliver, you share the excitement.
"I had a feeling she'd perform well. I knew with all the prep she'd done and how things had panned out since Tokyo that she was on the right track and something big was coming.
"I told her to believe in herself, she went out and did what comes naturally to her and that was the end result."
Roberts watched his daughter win gold from home in Canberra on Saturday.
With a Commonwealth Games gold medal within her reach, his plans for the next fortnight could be about to change.
Suddenly a trip to Birmingham to watch Barber in the flesh is on the cards and it's one he's hoping to pull off at the last minute.
"At this stage i'm thinking about it, seriously thinking about it," Roberts said. "I'm putting a plan together with my wife as we speak."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
