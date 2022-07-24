The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

As the world swelters, Anthony Albanese must launch Australia into action on climate now

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
July 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This morning, as a new parliament begins sitting in Canberra, some of the oldest living organisms on the planet (a stand of majestic, 500-year-old Douglas fir trees) are dying. One of those trees first germinated in 1538 and a vivid pattern of yearly growth rings reveal its subsequent life. These have, however, now shrunk to their lowest level ever, strangled by as the stress of the changing environment around it. America's west is drying; the lakes are running out of water; and the plants are dying. Today.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.