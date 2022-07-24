The reservoir of support the new PM currently enjoys will rapidly bleed away with every successive misstep. Based on his past performance these will accumulate quickly. His career so far hasn't been marked by a capacity to manoeuvre. Because he's naturally slow and careful, Albanese risks being perceived as a plodder, stuck in the past. Unless he can rapidly demonstrate the ability to come up with plausible answers to the problems of today, he too will need to watch his back. He didn't so much win the election as (barely) fall over the line, as the numbers will show when the House sits.

