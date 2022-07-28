Canberra's James Bacueti remembers what it felt like to watch the Australian men's gymnastics team take home gold in 2010.
He was 15, a student at Mount Stromlo High School, watching on as the team won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi.
Now 12 years later, he hopes to play his part in Birmingham to secure the national men's team their next gold.
Despite it being Bacueti's debut Games, he believes it is doable as he thought everyone on the team had a shot at an individual medal.
"It was a little while ago, 12 years ago now, but ... it would be awesome to do something like that," he said.
"I remember when I was younger watching it, and I was like 'that was awesome' to just see that unfold. A team event medal is always a pretty special experience, so it's definitely something that we do want.
"If everyone does the best they can on their events, I think we definitely have a shot. But you know how it is, it always comes down to how it all goes on the day."
The vault and floor specialist's Games journey begins on July 29 with qualifiers, before hopefully finals days later.
If he and his four teammates can qualify for finals, and go on to medal individually, they could break the 12-year gold drought.
As each placing is worth a certain amount of points, and will contribute to Australia's overall team score.
It's all getting real for the 27-year-old. First it was a pre-Games trial competition, then a 10-day camp in England and now he is ready for competition.
While he "wouldn't say" he was superstitious, he did admit it was hard to discuss the possibility of an individual medal.
But he has stuck to his usual routine for international events, packing the day before he leaves - as he swears it's "easier" - to keep things simple heading into the Games.
"I'm feeling pretty good, things are really coming together quite well," he said.
"I wouldn't say I'm superstitious, but it's hard to talk about some stuff.
"I'm trying to keep my head down and keep working. I can say I'm feeling good, fitness is good, body's feeling good."
Bacueti's form heading into the Games will be welcomed news for his loved ones and colleagues cheering him on from suburbs around the territory on Friday.
With many viewing parties expected to be set up to watch him take the floor for his Games debut.
"I think there'll be quite a few people watching which is pretty cool," he said.
"I've definitely been feeling the support, and feeling the love from everyone, which is really, really nice."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
