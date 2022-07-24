They helped break the game open on Sunday and Canberra Olympic coach Nicole Begg was confident her bench could prove the difference come the business end of the season.
Begg's side turned a 2-1 half-time lead into a 5-1 victory over Canberra United Academy at O'Connor Enclosed Field.
Begg's twin sister, striker Ashleigh Sykes, scored a second-half hat-trick, three goals in the space of 14 minutes putting the game to bed.
While Sykes was in the starting line-up, she benefited from the impact of substitutes Michaela Day and Olivia Gurney, the pair making an instant impact after being injected into the contest.
The bench has proved pivotal in a number of matches already this season and Begg expected that to continue as finals approached.
"I made a couple of changes at half-time and some of the girls that came off the bench really made a positive impact for us," Begg said.
"That's really pleasing to see as a coach. Growth throughout the game makes a big difference for us, so we're looking to keep doing that week on week.
"It's a point of difference for us to have some of the girls that we can bring off the bench. We've got to be able to use it and take advantage of it, so it was nice to see today."
The match was evenly poised at half-time, Olympic leading 2-1 courtesy of a 43rd-minute Vanessa Ryan goal.
That quickly changed after the break, Sykes converting a penalty in the 51st minute.
A second followed three minutes later, while she completed the hat-trick in the 65th minute.
The win maintains the pressure on Canberra Croatia at the top of the table.
The competition leaders also secured a victory on Sunday, defeating Gungahlin United 6-0 to preserve their four point advantage over Olympic.
With seven games still to play and a blockbuster round 18 clash to come, Begg was looking to continue chipping away at their rivals.
"They're doing well, just taking care of business every week," Begg said.
"They're a good side to chase and we're looking forward to seeing where it ends up at the end of the year."
While the match finished 5-1, Olympic didn't have it their own way the entire contest.
United pushed its rivals throughout a tense first half, overcoming a nervous start to level the scores in the 26th minute.
There were times where Olympic was on the back foot, playing under pressure and without time or space to attack.
Ryan's 43rd-minute goal proved decisive and while the scoreline blew out in the second half, United continued to fight until the final whistle.
United coach Sarah West was thrilled with the performance, particularly given a number of players were unavailable due to injury and illness.
"We've got a really young squad," West said.
"We've got a lot of injuries and this week in particular, we've got six players out with COVID and the flu so we have to be realistic about where we're at.
"I'm walking away proud of the players and I just said to the players 'are you proud of yourselves?'
"I think they're walking away feeling like they're proud of themselves and that's what we're aiming for."
NPLW: Belconnen United 3 bt West Canberra 0 at McKellar Park; Canberra Olympic 5 bt Canberra United Academy 1 at O'Connor Enclosed Field; Tuggeranong United 2 bt Wagga City 0 at Kambah FIeld; Canberra Croatia 6 bt Gungahlin United 0 at Deakin Stadium.
NPLM: O'Connor 1 bt Belconnen United 0 at O'Connor Enclosed Field; Cooma 1 drew with Monaro 1 at Nijong Oval; Canberra Croatia 4 bt West Canberra 2 at Deakin Stadium; Gungahlin 4 bt Canberra Olympic 3 at AIS Grass Field 2.
