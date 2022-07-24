The Canberra Times
Michael Matthews' superb Tour de France topped off with contract extension

By Cameron Mee
Updated July 24 2022 - 9:19am, first published 6:30am
Canberra's Michael Matthews celebrates last week's stage victory at the Tour de France. Picture: Getty Images

He's proven he remains among world cycling's elite throughout the Tour de France and now Michael Matthews will have another three years to ply his trade for Team BikeExchange-Jayco on the world tour.

