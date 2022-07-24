He's proven he remains among world cycling's elite throughout the Tour de France and now Michael Matthews will have another three years to ply his trade for Team BikeExchange-Jayco on the world tour.
The Canberra cycling talent has signed a three-year contract extension with the Australian outfit.
Advertisement
The new deal comes on the back of an outstanding Tour in which Matthews won stage 14 and finished second in two stages.
The 31-year-old's future was the centre of speculation prior to the race with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.
That has all been put to bed, with Matthews thrilled to extend his stay with BikeExchange.
"First of all, I want to say thanks to Gerry Ryan, it has been amazing to be able to come back to this team and the support I have been given these past two years has been great," Matthews said.
"Team BikeExchange-Jayco is evolving, getting stronger and stronger every year, and I can't wait to carry on the success we are having at the moment.
"This team for me is really a family, I am now 31 and obviously in the prime of my career with the best legs I have ever had since I started racing and I want to show the world, the team and Gerry what I am made of. I can't wait to continue this journey for the next three years."
Matthews' contract extension comes as team owner Gerry Ryan recommitted his financial backing to the operation.
The wealthy businessman has supported BikeExchange since its inception in 2012 and will continue to do so until at least 2025.
Matthews, he said, will form a key pillar in the drive for continued success.
"Michael is a key part of GreenEDGE Cycling and he has shown this year at the Tour de France how he has grown as a rider and can fight for victories in many different types of races, while also committing to his teammates when needed," Ryan said.
"The victory just a few days ago, with that type of performance, he displayed to us once again that he is one of the best riders in the peloton and we are extremely pleased to see him continue. He will of course be one of the leaders of our team, which I am happy to announce that we will support for the coming three years."
While the past few years have had their challenges for Matthews, the cyclist is confident his best racing lies ahead.
READ MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
With the continued support of Ryan, Matthews is determined to repay the faith and deliver more race victories.
"I have known Gerry since I was 17 years old and he always backed me 110% during my career, and I am of course always ready to give my best to repay his and the team's trust in me," Matthews said.
"We always want to achieve new goals, make sure we build a better team year after year, and I can't wait to achieve more success that we deserve."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.