The vaulting self-regard aside, such dangerous delusions, replete with pre-Enlightenment references to Satan, suggest his agenda-less government had never really answered to the people in the first place. There's an explanation in there somewhere, though not a modern one. Australia has mostly sailed above this mix of Americanised Old Testament zealotry, right-wing politics and narcissism, but Morrison's belated ouster, and his eccentric religiosity underscore that it was a close run thing this time.