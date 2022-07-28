The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from July 30, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
Updated July 28 2022 - 4:45am, first published 2:00am
Author events

July 31: A Brush with Poetry, usually in Binalong, is this month moving to Zoom because of COVID. Hear an eclectic mix of voices and sometimes music. Open mic, 1.30pm for 2pm. Link available from Southern Tablelands Arts, Binalong Arts Group Facebook page or via robynsykespoet@gmail.com. All welcome.

