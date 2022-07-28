July 31: A Brush with Poetry, usually in Binalong, is this month moving to Zoom because of COVID. Hear an eclectic mix of voices and sometimes music. Open mic, 1.30pm for 2pm. Link available from Southern Tablelands Arts, Binalong Arts Group Facebook page or via robynsykespoet@gmail.com. All welcome.
August 1: Canberra poets S.K. Kelen, Sarah Rice and Kimberley K. Williams are reading in Geoff's Poetry at Smith's Alternative at 7pm. Bookings via smithsalternative@gmail.com. Tickets $10 and $5.
August 4: At the National Library of Australia at 12.30pm, Associate Professor Alison Holland will talk about her research into the published works of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC), its work, its achievements and its legacies. Entry is free but bookings are essential. It will also be livestreamed via the library's Facebook page. nla.gov.au.
August 7: Sam Vincent will launch his memoir My Father and Other Animals, about a millennial leaving his inner-city life to take over the family farm, with David Pocock at Muse at 3pm. Free, registration essential. musecanberra.com.au.
August 10: Holden Sheppard, author of the novel The Brink, exploring subjects such as masculinity, sexuality, mental health, drug and alcohol use and sex, will be in discussion with Ainslie Football Club co-captain Matt Teasdale at Muse at 6pm. Tickets $10. musecanberra.com.au.
August 10: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm is the launch of the new National Library publication, Ice Bound. Author Dr Joy McCann will share stories of the intrepid Australian Antarctic explorers. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 12: At Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka at 5pm, Christine Sykes will discuss her new novel The Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast, in which a Queensland-based tap dancing group face unexpected challenges when they enter the Seniors Superstar competition. Free, space limited. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
August 14: Former head of Australia's consular service, Ian Kemish, will discuss The Consul, his book about recent Australian foreign affairs challenges, with former Australian ambassador Richard Rigby at Muse at 3pm. Tickets: $10 general/$40 (entry and a copy of the book). musecanberra.com.au.
August 16: Translations Book Club will discuss Maragarita Liberaki's Three Summers (trans. Karen Van Dyck) at 8pm. musecanberra.com.au.
August 22: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Professor James Curran will be in conversation with John McCarthy on Curran's new book, Australia's China Odyssey. From Euphoria to Fear, which explores Australia's relationship with China through the prism of prime ministers from Whitlam onwards. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 25: At Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka at 5pm, Richard White, co-editor (with Melissa Harper) of Symbols of Australia: Imagining a Nation, will be in conversation with historian Frank Bongiorno. Free, space limited. RSVP info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
August 29: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Vikki Petraitis will be in conversation with Chris Hammer on The Unbelieved, in which Petraitis gathers her considerable true crime experience in a debut novel which won the Allen & Unwin Crime Fiction Prize. Cinema. Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square will offer stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
Various: Libraries ACT has plenty on during winter for children, teenagers and adults including storytime, crafts, writing workshops and more. Events are free but bookings are required. See: bit.ly/WhatsOnAtTheLibrary.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future dates are August 3, September 1, October 5, November 2 and December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
August 10-14: The Canberra Writers Festival will be back with a full program of more than 60 live events including the opening night dinner, panel sessions and more. See: canberrawritersfestival.com
Youth nature-writing prize Poem Forest invites students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted. It's open until September 23. See: redroompoetry.org/projects/poem-forest/
