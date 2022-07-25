The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

The number of NDIS plans slashed every day under former government

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten went to the election vowing to "defend" the scheme. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

More than 200 NDIS participants were having their funding slashed by 20 per cent or more every day in the final months of the Morrison government, internal documents have revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.