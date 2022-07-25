The easiest way to explain the Senate position in which six senators are elected from each state is as follows. Candidates get elected on receiving a quota of one-seventh plus one (because if six candidates get that, no other candidate can beat them). But no major party gets an exact quota of votes for the seat or seats they win. There is always an over-quota. Typically, the major parties get two-point-something of a quota in each state. The "point-something" is not lost. It is distributed on preferences with a discount to account for the senators of that party already elected.