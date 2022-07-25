The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

What's the point of paying billions for future submarines?

By Letters to the Editor
July 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's aging Collins class submarine fleet is overdue for replacement. Picture: Defence Department.

Bradley Perrett ("A subs disaster in the making", July 23, p47) says: " ... we could be in terrible danger ... The situation is terrifying. China's hostility and military power has rocketed ... it will only get nastier and stronger." We must immediately pay the US to build Virginia submarines for us.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.