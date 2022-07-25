An ode to the humble coat rack: where are all Canberra's cloakrooms?

Over the years, we have spoken at length about the love of the puffer jacket here on the lifestyle desk.
When you live in a place as cold as Canberra, it's hard not to love the puffer jacket. Or really, coats in general.
While other Australian cities may think cold is what happens after the mercury drops below 20 - bless, their cotton socks - the need for a good coat is a must for the capital. In fact, I would argue that any Canberran should have a few in their wardrobe. If you're going to wear them every day - for what feels like the better part of the year - you might as well have a couple to choose from.
But I'm not here to give you fashion advice. I am here to talk about something that should go hand-in-hand - but often doesn't - with Canberrans and their coats. I'm talking about what is possibly Canberra's most endangered species, the cloakroom.
I was out to lunch with a friend recently and we found ourselves being grateful for the fact that our party of two was seated at a table for four, for the simple fact that it gave us space for our coats.
We found ourselves having a conversation on this rarity of not having to dine with our coats on our laps. "Oh look, we have space for our coats. How good is that?" And we both nod in agreement and share a mild sense of relief, as if you had shown up with three weeks' worth of luggage and it was pure luck that there was room for it in the restaurant.
The thing is, we're not bringing three weeks' worth of luggage. We're not even bringing something unnecessary - some shopping that could have easily stayed in the car, perhaps. I would say we're talking about the most necessary thing you could have right now. Have you tried leaving the house without a coat recently? It's definitely a zero out of 10 experience and I do not recommend.
So why is it that we have these essential items that need to be brought everywhere with us, but are so often hanging over the backs of chairs or scrunched up in the corner of booths?
And heaven forbid you dine somewhere where there are only stools to sit on. That's when your coat goes from being an inconvenience and mild annoyance to a potential tripping hazard to everyone involved.
I'm not asking for much - just a hook on the wall would be grand. A portable clothes rack even.
And it's not even every venue where this is an issue.
I'm not going to complain when I go to a hole-in-the-wall business for a quick bite to eat and complain that someone isn't taking my coat.
And for the most part, when it comes to the finer end of the dining spectrum, you won't spend the evening sharing a seat with your coat. I went to two dinners at such establishments in the past week and both times, I was greeted by someone who took my coat. It was great. I felt like a queen. But does that feeling only come when you're spending over a certain amount?
It's such a small thing - and something that many other Australian cities would not have to deal with. But it makes such a difference to the overall experience.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
