The Canberra Times
Analysis

Peter Dutton faces first sitting week as opposition leader, but it's still unclear how he intends to lead

By Finn McHugh
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dutton faces his first sitting week as opposition leader from Tuesday. Picture: Keegan Carroll

"This office has a way of waking you up ... predispositions that don't match up with reality, [you] will find shaken up pretty quick, because reality has a way of asserting itself."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.