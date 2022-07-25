The Canberra Times

Royal commission into robodebt scheme will rebuild public trust, Social Services Department tells Albanese government

By Doug Dingwall, Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Social Services Department officials have told Labor its planned royal commission into the robodebt scheme will help rebuild public trust in the federal government's handling of debt matters, amid warnings the accuracy of payments had fallen since the implementation of COVID measures.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.