The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Commonwealth Games: Australia rugby sevens star Sharni Williams calls for greater transgender inclusion

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
July 28 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian sevens star Sharni Williams. Picture: Getty Images

Australia sevens veteran Sharni Williams understands the incredible fight its been to see women's sport achieve what it has in recent years, but she also believes rugby needs to seek greater consultation with the transgender community before making major policy decisions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.