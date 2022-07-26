As foot and mouth disease becomes increasingly concerning for Australia's agriculture sector, Canberra travellers are undeterred.
Sarah Hardie has travelled to Bali at least 10 times and is due to set off next week with her Perth-based sister, who she hasn't seen in three years.
"It's pretty crucial for both of us [to travel] ... we both took out good travel insurance making sure that everything was covered because we've both got autoimmune diseases, so we're both conscious of stuff already," she said.
"We're 13 months and two weeks apart in age so not seeing each other for three years is massive."
Foot and mouth disease was first detected in Bali in May, raising the animal threat of the virus entering Australia from nine per cent to 11 per cent according to the Federal Department of Agriculture.
Foot and mouth affects cattle, sheep, deer and pigs and is not harmful to humans, however is predicated to cost the nation $80 billion if an outbreak were to occur.
Ms Hardie said she will "follow all the rules" to avoid bringing foot and mouth into Australia, however getting infected with COVID-19 was more of a concern due to having hemochromatosis, Hashimoto's disease and diabetes.
"I'll be more cautious but I think with COVID I was going to do that anyway ... I'll stay away from rural areas and might not go to markets. Just try and stay out of densely populated spaces," she said.
"When there's lots of outbreaks in the community, I'm just mindful of what to do but you also have to live your life."
Recently returning from Bali with a group of friends this week, Izzi Farronato said while the disease didn't deter her from travelling, the entire group were rigorous with cleaning their footwear.
"[Airport security] take the shoes that you're wearing and sanitise them, but they didn't go through our bags or anything," Ms Farronato said.
"One of my friends even said to the customs officer these aren't the shoes I wore when I went hiking and asked him if he wanted her to get them out but he said no it was fine ... it was pretty cruisy coming through."
Several Liberal and Nationals politicians have called for a ban on flights to Indonesia. However Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the biggest biosecurity threat is not travellers but undeclared meat products.
Ms Farronato said she took a few extra precautions while in Bali to prevent risking the spread of foot and mouth.
"We were definitely worried, we all bought antibacterial wipes and cleaned our shoes pretty thoroughly before we came back," she said.
"Some of our friends went on a tour that I skipped because I didn't really want to risk it because we were going through mud and farmland but we felt pretty good that as long as we cleaned our shoes we were doing okay."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
