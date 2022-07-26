The Canberra Times
Labor's Chris Bowen confirms climate bill tweaks but 'stumbling blocks' remain

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated July 26 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:45am
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will introduce the climate bill on Wednesday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen says Australia's international reputation will take a hit if parliament fails to legislate climate targets, as he confirmed tweaks had been made to his bill to satisfy some demands from Greens and teal independents.

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

